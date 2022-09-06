Create

Bobby Lashley defeats 2-time WWE Champion to retain US Title on RAW with controversial interference

Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against The Miz in a Steel Cage Match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The A-Lister took to social media to challenge The All Mighty for the title, and he chose the steel structure as the stipulation to avoid any unwanted interferences, as former NXT star Dexter Lumis is stalking him.

Before the match began, however, The Miz and Ciampa attacked Lashley with the US Title to weaken him and gain the advantage. They also tried to break his arm with the steel stairs.

However, Bobby Lashley managed to kick out when he was covered in the ring. Later in the bout, he went for a spear but crashed into the cage. The Miz hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale for a two count.

The latter tried to crawl out the door, but he was stopped. As Bobby Lashley was occupied with Ciampa, The Miz tried to climb out of the cage but was left stunned when he saw Dexter Lumis under the ring.

After The Miz went down to escape Lumis, Lashley hit him with a spear to retain the title. Dexter then climbed into the cage, locked the former two-time WWE Champion in a submission hold, and started stroking his hair as the show came to a close.

What did you think about this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

