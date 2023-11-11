Bobby Lashley defeats 44-year-old WWE veteran for the first time ever on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bobby Lashley collided with Carlito in a one-on-one match. Although they're both veterans in WWE, this was the first time ever that they wrestled each other.

The All Mighty is currently a heel and is part of a stable with The Street Profits, while the latter is a babyface and is a member of The LWO. The two groups have been feuding for quite some time now, and Carlito finally had the opportunity to get his hands on the former WWE Champion.

During the match, The Caribbean Bad Apple hit Lashley with a dropkick, and the latter retaliated, and took down the former with a lariat. Bobby then hit a few corner shoulder blocks and took down his opponent with a neckbreaker. He then hit the LWO member with a few blows in the corner.

Bobby Lashley tried to lock Carlito in the Hurt Lock, but the babyface avoided it, and stunned him. He then hit a crossbody, taking out the multi-time WWE Champion. The fight spilled to the outside, which saw Bobby send Carlito into the steps, barricade and ringpost.

Expand Tweet

Carlito then took down Lashley, who was at ringside, with a plancha. A fight broke out at ringside between the LWO and Street Profits. While the referee was distracted, Montez Ford hit Carlito with an enzuigiri, and Bobby Lashley speared him to win the match.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here