Bobby Lashley defeats former NXT Champion to retain WWE United States Title

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against Ciampa on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former NXT Champion earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a triple threat match and defeating AJ Styles on the red brand last week. The All Mighty captured the coveted title at Money in the Bank after dethroning Theory. He successfully defended it against the latter at SummerSlam.

On this week's episode of RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, the first-ever United States Champion. He donned the legend's robe and vowed to capture the title.

He was accompanied by his ally, The Miz, to the ring. During the bout, Bobby Lashley hit Ciampa with a spear, and as he went for the cover, The A-Lister placed The Blackheart's leg onto the ropes to break the pin.

Later in the match, AJ Styles came out of nowhere and attacked Miz with a Phenomenal Forearm. Meanwhile, Ciampa removed the top turnbuckle pad while the referee was distracted. He drove The All Mighty to the exposed turnbuckle twice and went for the cover, but the latter kicked out.

The match ended after Bobby Lashley trapped Ciampa in the Hurt Lock, forcing him to submit. Lashley emerged victorious and is still the US Champion.

Who would you like to see challenge Lashley next in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

