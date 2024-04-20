Bobby Lashley defeats veteran superstar for the first time in 4 months after SmackDown goes off the air

Bobby Lashley has been busy feuding with The Final Testament for several months now, and he and The Street Profits have been gaining some serious momentum. In the second post-SmackDown dark match, he picked up a massive win over Karrion Kross in another Street Fight.

Just a couple of weeks after WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, WWE returned to Pennsylvania and took over Pittsburgh for SmackDown. It was an interesting episode that ended with a controversial finish to Bayley's WWE Women's Championship defense against Naomi.

The final dark match of SmackDown saw Bobby Lashley defeat nine-year-veteran Karrion Kross for the first time in over four months in a Pittsburgh Street Fight.

Their last singles encounter on March 8 ended in a no-contest. Lashley last defeated Kross in December 2023 in a United States Championship number-one contender's tournament.

Overall, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have largely gotten the better of The Final Testament. This week on SmackDown, The Street Profits became the number one contender to the WWE Tag Team Championship in a match involving AOP, Legado Del Fantasma, and New Catch Republic.

Expand Tweet

Another week, another last laugh for Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown. Kross has yet to register an official win against Lashley in singles competition.

Poll : Is the Lashley/Street Profits vs Final Testament Feud finally done? Yes, it's run its course No, there's still more left to squeeze out of it 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback