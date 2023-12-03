Bobby Lashley discusses the incident when 30-year-old WWE star slapped him; feels it was a "bad move"

WWE star Bobby Lashley recently spoke about Brawling Brutes member Butch trying to make a name for himself by slapping him.

Lashley and Butch faced off in a singles matchup this past week on SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes member wanted to prove his mettle against The All Mighty and put on a stellar performance. However, he lost after falling victim to a devastating Spear from Lashley.

Backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Lashley and The Street Profits on The SmackDown Lowdown. The former WWE Champion was impressed with the heart Butch showed during the match. He acknowledged his initial mistake in assessing the 30-year-old's abilities and praised his performance inside the ring.

"First, let me speak on Butch. Last week, I told him to make a name for himself for a reason because everybody needs to around here. But that just speaks to the depth of this roster. That kid, I thought he was just going to be a pushover. But he slapped me, which was a bad move on his part. But at the same time, he has guts. That kid fought. He fought harder than I thought. So he made a name for himself, in my opinion." [1:53 - 2:13]

You can watch the full video here:

Bobby Lashley will face Karrion Kross next week

This past week, United States Champion Logan Paul showed up on SmackDown. He announced that to determine the next number one contender for the US Title, there will be a tournament where Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, and an NXT Superstar will compete.

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The All Mighty is set to test his skills against Karrion Kross. This will be the first-ever clash between the two stars.

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley can advance in the tournament and finally face Logan Paul in a title match.

Who do you think will win the United States Championship tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.