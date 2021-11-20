Bobby Lashley says WWE doesn't have any serious competition

Bobby Lashley says believes WWE has no legitimate competition right now.

The Vince McMahon-led company has been the global leader in the professional wrestling industry for over two decades. All Elite Wrestling, founded in early 2019, is currently one of the few promotions that can compete with WWE on a large scale.

However, during an interview with DAZN, Bobby Lashley stated while it's a good time to be a wrestling fan, but there is no "serious competition" for WWE.

"I think that it's a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it's a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone. Everybody always says competition is good. I don't think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up," Lashley said.

Bobby Lashley opines on his current WWE run

Bobby Lashley has accomplished a lot this year. He won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career and successfully defended it at WrestleMania. He faced formidable opponents like Goldberg and Big E and worked with up-and-coming stars like Riddle and Apollo Crews.

'The Almighty' opened up about his accomplishments in the last couple of months, disclosing how he feels about the future.

"Showing that I can be out there with anyone and I can do it with anyone out there. Bill [Goldberg] had some ups and downs, a lot of downs, but we had some ups. We had a good match in Saudi (Arabia). We had a good match at SummerSlam. Big E also. You can't have a good, good guy without a good bad guy. I hold so much for the roster across the board. Anybody that gets in the ring with me. They just have to survive. If they survive, it’s gonna elevate their career. A lot of the guys I've worked with within the last year from Apollo, who is starting to do some big things and changed his career. Riddle as well. I think everything that I've been doing up to this point has been fantastic and only gonna get better." Lashley said.

The former WWE Champion will represent Team RAW at Survivor Series in the traditional 5-on-5 men's elimination match against Team SmackDown. It is to be seen how 'The Almighty' helps the Red Brand in the battle for Brand Supremacy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Bobby Lashley is right about the lack of serious threat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Which team are you rooting for at WWE Survivor Series? Team RAW Team SmackDown 4 votes so far