Bobby Lashley dominant in a match as the opponent pukes during RAW

WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley and Street Profits defeated Theory and The Alpha Academy on the latest edition of RAW.

Lashley won his third reign as United States Champion against Theory on Saturday at Money in the Bank. His opponent was then added to the men's MITB ladder match in which he emerged victorious as the youngest Money in the Bank winner.

Angelo Dawkins and Theory kicked off the match by throwing punches at each other. During the match, Montez Ford and The All Mighty displayed an impressive amount of strength by holding Theory and Gable over their heads in the center of the ring.

When Lashley was tagged into the match at the same time as Theory, the latter tagged his tag team partner in a bid to avoid the US champion. During the Fourth of July celebrations before the show, a hot dog eating competition was held featuring Dawkins, Otis and Akira Tozawa. During the match, Ford jumped off the top rope onto Otis, which later resulted in an unpleasant incident where the latter got sick in the ring.

Bobby Lashley and Theory are set to clash again at SummerSlam in a rematch for the US title. When the A Town Down superstar confronted the former WWE Champion at the commencement of the night, he sent Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar a warning for their match at the greatest event of the summer.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far