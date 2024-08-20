Bobby Lashley drops major tease for post-WWE future

Another top superstar departed WWE this past week after Bobby Lashley left the company. There have been lots of rumors and speculation on Lashley's future, including potential stints with WWE's rivals, but the man himself just dropped a major update for fans.

The All-Mighty left World Wrestling Entertainment this week when his contract expired. The same situation supposedly happened with MVP, and they are both now free agents. This has led to rumors of a reunion of The Hurt Business, their former WWE faction that may have a new name already. There have also been rumors of Lashley returning to MMA, possibly signing with AEW, or even returning to TNA.

Lashley is now training in the boxing ring. The two-time MMA Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram today and shared footage from a sparring session at Team Tef Boxing in Frisco, Texas. He captioned the post with a message of optimism for the future, warning that while he could definitely be a problem, he was not problematic.

In the clip, The Destroyer said he not only loved getting in the boxing ring but also loved teaching it and fighting. The 48-year-old said he's fought all his life, and sees it as a competition - his skills vs. yours. Lashley professed his love for learning and just sharpening his skills, and then the former U.S. Army Sergeant smirked while declaring that he could be dangerous in the ring.

"The excitement of future possibilities fuels my drive - each decision opens up new doors, and I can’t wait to see where they lead. I’m unproblematic, but I can definitely be a problem! #bobbylashley #builtdifferent #boxing #training #workout," Bobby Lashley wrote with the video below.

Lashley has not wrestled since May 5 in France. He defeated Santos Escobar at a non-televised WWE event that night. Lashley's last televised match was the SmackDown Triple Threat on April 12, also featuring Escobar and winner LA Knight.

Bobby Lashley's reaction following WWE departure

Bobby Lashley has been a pro wrestler since signing his WWE developmental contract in 2005. He was released three years later but went on to find success with TNA and other international promotions before his eventual 2018 return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The All-Mighty's contract with WWE expired last Friday, and he was moved to the Alumni roster. The 19-year veteran shared a post-release workout clip on Instagram. He announced that he had plenty of fight left, and was just starting.

"Every day is a new opportunity to push the limits and show the world what you are made of. I’ve got so much fight left in me, and I’m just getting started. Stay tuned! #BuiltDifferent #BobbyLashley," Bobby Lashley wrote with the video below.

Lashley has not appeared for TNA since the Impact tapings on January 14, 2018. He was defeated by Brian Cage twice that night. Lashley's last MMA fight came on October 21, 2016, at Bellator 162. He defeated Josh Appelt by submission that night to take his MMA record to 15 wins and 2 losses.

