Bobby Lashley furious after title match on SmackDown; future of his faction teased

Bobby Lashley was not happy with how things played out for The Street Profits on the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2023. The former WWE Champion was spotted looking furious alongside B-Fab in what might be a huge change for his faction.

The Street Profits were booked against The Judgment Day on SmackDown after earning a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Of course, it was Finn Balor and Damian Priest who picked up the victory to retain the titles.

Bobby Lashley has been critical of The Street Profits and the lack of edge they have, and he was seen looking furious after the Profits lost their title shot on SmackDown. Not only this, but the fact that B-Fab was by his side might be a tease for a big addition to the faction.

It was a much-needed win for Balor and Priest, who were just a day away from a huge match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Their opponents for the WarGames match are all on RAW, but the Undisputed Tag Team titles are defended on both brands.

It was a solid but fairly brief match. It will be interesting to see who WWE has lined up for Balor and Priest next. But as things stand, The Judgment Day hold most of the gold.

