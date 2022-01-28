Bobby Lashley breaks character and gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley has recently spoken very highly of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Both men have only faced off a handful of times and are currently two of the biggest stars in the company today. Their most memorable encounter was at Extreme Rules in 2018, in which a returning Lashley defeated the seemingly unbeatable Roman Reigns clean in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former WWE champion claimed that Roman Reigns is the best in the business right now:

"I think the most important thing is I think Roman is the best in the game right now because he’s the best storyteller,” Lashley said. “He has an incredible character. He sticks to his character and he makes everything that he does mean more."

Both men have huge title matches this Saturday at the Royal Rumble, with Bobby Lashley facing off against Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship and Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal championship against Seth Rollins.

Bobby Lashley is looking to keep getting better

Despite enjoying a very successful career in the WWE, one of Lashley's most impressive traits is his desire to improve.

On The Pat McAfee Show, he spoke of the importance for wrestlers to constantly be able to evolve their characters.

"I’m mean, so I throw a few mean things in there like the whiplash, when I sling the guy against the pole and everything like that. That’s just dirtiness mean. So as I’ve gotten further in my career, I just think of things to make my character better, not just another cool move that I can throw out there.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Also Read Article Continues below

Although age may not be on Bobby Lashley's side, with an understanding of needing to adapt, he is still, if not more relevant, in the WWE today than he has ever been.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun