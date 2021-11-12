Bobby Lashley gives an update on the future of The Hurt Business in WWE

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley believes that The Hurt Business will get back together sometime in the future, and they need to have a "group discussion" about it.

The Hurt Business was formed last year by MVP and Bobby Lashley and also included Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The faction was dominant on RAW in 2020, especially on RAW Underground segments. They split earlier this year but briefly reunited when Alexander and Benjamin came to the aid of Lashley during his match with Big E on RAW.

While speaking to TalkSport, Lashley stated that The Hurt Business are friends away from the ring, and he likes being around them. He thinks they need to strategize a little and that they will get back together:

“We just need to have a little group discussion. Have you got a brother or sister? A lot of the time when you have brothers, you have fights and you’re so mad, but the next thing you know, you’re back hanging and playing. Nobody asks ‘How did you guys get back together!’ It’s just like that. So it’s kind of the same thing; brothers have little arguments and that, but we get back together."

Lashley believes the crowd felt the friendship the four members of The Hurt Business had and cheered for them.

The Hurt Business helped Bobby Lashley become WWE Champion

The formation of The Hurt Business was a great vehicle for WWE to showcase Bobby Lashley's physical ability and helped him first capture the United States Championship and then the WWE Championship.

After his storyline with Lana, which was panned by fans and critics, a dominant and brutal faction like The Hurt Business was what Lashley needed to bring back credibility to his character.

Fans were not pleased with WWE's decision to split The Hurt Business, and it's only a matter of time before the four are together as a unit.

