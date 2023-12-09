Bobby Lashley has important message ahead of special WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has a very important message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

WWE is set to host its annual Tribute to the Troops episode tonight. This will be a special show dedicated to the men and women who serve the country. Some of the WWE Superstars who compete in the ring have also served in the armed forces. Guys like Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley have a military background prior to becoming a WWE Superstar.

Bobby Lashley did an interview with WrestlingNewsCo where he highlighted the importance of the upcoming SmackDown Tribute to the Troops episode.

"I think [for] some guys it's more important than others. I think some guys understand the importance of doing stuff for the troops but then some people that have been in the trenches that know military — like I grew up in a military household, my dad was 26 years, my sisters, myself, we all went through the military."

He continued:

"So it has a little bit of special meaning to me as well as a few other people that have been there like Montez [Ford] one of my partners, he was in the Marines for a while," said Lashley. "So just having the opportunity to tell boys and girls, look we remember you guys, we look out for you guys, and we still have heart for you guys, and we'd do anything for you guys. So it's a really cool event and a good opportunity for us to pack the stadium and just put on a good show for the troops." [H/T WrestlingNews Inc.]

Bobby Lashley will compete at Tribute to the Troops

Bobby Lashley has been on a roll recently ever since he started managing the Street Profits. Together, his trio has looked dominant every week. Tonight, the All Mighty One looks to continue his dominance.

Lashley is set to compete tonight on SmackDown Tribute to the Troops as he is set to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross. The former WWE Champion even had a message ahead of his upcoming match.

"You wanna see dominance? Watch what I do to @realKILLERkross tonight on #SmackDown. It won’t be pretty, but the All Mighty will handle business like I always do," wrote Lashley.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Lashley will be able to continue his dominance in the ring.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's message? Sound off in the comments section.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here