Bobby Lashley issues an ultimatum to fellow stablemates on WWE SmackDown; wants them to show killer instincts

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley sent a strong message to the Street Profits during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins faced the LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the night's opening match, with Bobby Lashley at ringside. In the match's closing stages, The All Mighty interfered and attacked Mysterio.

However, Angelo couldn't take advantage of the situation. This distraction eventually cost them the match as Mysterio secured the victory with a surprise roll-up.

Lashley was frustrated after the bout. In a backstage segment later that night, the former WWE Champion issued an ultimatum to the Profits. He said he wanted his watches and suits back if the duo couldn't pull the trigger and finish the job.

He also threatened to replace them if needed. Lashley has tried to instill the killer instincts within the duo for some time now.

It will be interesting to see if Montez Ford and Dawkins can rectify their mistakes in the coming weeks.

What did you make of Bobby Lashley's warning to the Street Profits on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments sections below.

