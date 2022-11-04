Bobby Lashley issues a warning to 10-time World Champion ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is less than 24 hours away, and Bobby Lashley issued a warning to Brock Lesnar ahead of their massive showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley did the unthinkable when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. However, Lashley's win over Lesnar was not a clean victory, as The Beast Incarnate was feuding with Roman Reigns, who assisted Lashley in winning the title.

Last month, Brock Lesnar returned with a vengeance as he attacked Lashley and cost him the United States Championship. After their encounter, a match between the two was announced for WWE Crown Jewel. Today, Lashley issued a warning to the Beast Incarnate ahead of the event:

"It all ends tomorrow Brock. Keep taking me lightly, I’ll keep kicking your ass. #WWECrownJewel"

It will be interesting to see if The Almighty can get the win and make it 2-0 against The Beast Incarnate in Saudi Arabia to settle their feud.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their second one-on-one match at WWE Crown Jewel

For over a decade, fans have wanted Bobby Lashley to get in the ring or octagon against Brock Lesnar. The two superstars have a similar background, but the timing never worked between the two.

When Lashley began his career in WWE, Lesnar left the company for UCF. In 2012, The Beast Incarnate returned to the company, by which time Lashley had left WWE to pursue Mixed Martial Arts.

In 2018, Lashley returned to WWE, which once again sparked a conversation over a showdown between the two heavyweights. Earlier this year, Lashley faced Lesnar for the WWE Championship and won. They were both involved in an Elimination Chamber and Fatal 5 Way match for the title, where Lesnar prevailed.

Brock Lesnar will go up against Bobby Lashley for the second time in a one-on-one contest at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Lashley can vindicate himself after losing the United States Championship due to Lesnar's surprise attack on WWE RAW.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section.

