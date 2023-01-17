Bobby Lashley is jealous of 25-year-old Superstar, according to current champion

Last week, Bobby Lashley's suspension finally ended, thanks to MVP, and he made his way back to Monday Night RAW to dominate the division once again. Recently, current United States Champion Austin Theory claimed that The All Mighty is jealous of him.

Last year, Austin Theory did the impossible when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to win his second United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Theory started the year by successfully defeating Rollins in his first title defense.

Last week, The All Mighty made his return to the company and speared Theory. Last night on the red brand, Lashley won a six-pack challenge, securing a title shot against A-Town Down for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. After the show, Theory claimed that Lashley was jealous of him:

"Bobby's track record is impressive but starts getting a little weird when we get around the suspension because that shows that Bobby has things that he can't control. For example, his jealousy of me. That's what it is. That's what all of this is. I've already beaten Bobby Lashley and Seth Freakin Rollins at the same time but everybody already knows that because that's when they realize, we are in The Now." (From 1:57 to 2:24)

It will be interesting to see if Theory can beat Lashley. The All Mighty has defeated Theory twice in the past.

MVP is trying to reunite The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley and Omos on WWE RAW

MVP is on a path to repair the bridges he burnt with former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley on WWE TV. He has tried his best to reunite the group on the red brand.

However, the former members of the group were not convinced, as MVP chose Omos and decided to manage him instead. Last year, The All Mighty and The Nigerian Giant went head-to-head on numerous occasions.

However, this week on RAW, MVP interfered in a tag team match between Alexander and Benjamin and the Street Profits. Porter tried to interfere to assist his former stable mates. However, the plan backfired, and The Profits won the match.

In the main event, MVP showed up with Omos and assisted Bobby Lashley. The distraction caused by the Nigerian Giant allowed Lashley to hit Rollins with a Spear for the win.

Do you think MVP will finally reunite the Hurt Business? Sound off in the comment section below.

