Bobby Lashley was destroyed tonight on WWE SmackDown in surprising fashion.

Bobby Lashley formed an alliance with The Street Profits a couple of months ago. Although, they got off to a rough start in their partnership initially, The Street Profits have improved a lot under the All Mighty's guidance.

At the start of the year, Lashley and the Profits highlighted their ambitious plans to reclaim gold this year after acknowledging that they had fallen off the bandwagon. However, it looked like their plans would be derailed after they were attacked by Authors of Pain, who have formed an alliance with Karrion Kross.

Since then, Lashley has been hell-bent on getting his revenge on Karrion Kross and his new crew. He challenged them to show up to a face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Lashley was already in the ring when he called out The Final Testament. They came out but it was only Scarlett who got in the ring. Lashley and The Street Profits called them cowards but Kross replied that they are not going to fight tonight. To this, Lashley replied that they are going to fight anyway and proceeded to go out and face them when Scarlett jumped on Lashley.

This allowed Karrion Kross to attack Bobby Lashley while Authors of Pain ambushed The Street Profits. Lashley tried to fight back but the numbers were too much and he was laid out with the Kross Hammer.

This rivalry between both these teams has gotten more personal after this assault tonight.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

