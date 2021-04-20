RAW Superstar likely being built up for a match against Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE ever since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Though it was hoped that Lesnar would return for WrestleMania 37, that did not happen. It was Bobby Lashley who faced McIntyre in a stellar match and retained the WWE Championship.

There was speculation that McIntyre's loss at WrestleMania could mean that his time as the top guy on RAW has come to an end. However, the reason behind Lashley beating Drew McIntyre clean at WrestleMania might have more to do with WWE wanting to push The All-Mighty than them trying to 'bury' McIntyre.

Wade Keller of PWTorch stated that Bobby Lashley's convincing win at WrestleMania was likely to build him up for a clash against Brock Lesnar in the future. He added that the fans were behind McIntyre and even though he lost the match, it shouldn't be taken as a no-confidence vote against him.

''I have to think that finish was part of building Lashley for a match with Brock Lesnar more than it was any kind of no-confidence vote in McIntyre.''

“Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” #AllMighty #AndStill #WWERaw@WWE pic.twitter.com/X19lGDO3pt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 18, 2021

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship?

There is no word yet on when the fans can expect 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar to be back in the ring. The WWE Universe has been waiting for a clash between Lashley and Lesnar ever since The All-Mighty made his return to WWE in 2018. However, the match has still not taken place.

Bobby Lashley has himself stated in multiple interviews that he is willing to face Brock Lesnar and believes that their match will take place eventually. Both men are matched not just physically but even in terms of fighting skills. Lashley and Lesnar have a history of professional MMA fighting as well as winning World Championships in different wrestling promotions.