Former WWE Superstar says he and Bobby Lashley "had each other" during their time as a team

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has been recapping his experience of teaming up with Bobby Lashley.

In 2018, Bobby Lashley returned to the company as a happy-faced good guy character, struggling to resonate with the WWE fanbase. So, in September of the same year, WWE decided to pair up the former WWE Champion with Lio Rush, who would work as Bobby's mouthpiece to hype his matches.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Lio Rush stated that at first he and Lashley's pairing lacked much of a creative vision.

"Me and Bobby didn't really know what we were doing or where it was going or leading to. But we feel like we definitely had each other and in that situation and that moment. And, you know, figuring things out. So I was gonna get in with being proactive with social media, skits, and promos for social media, to kind of, you know, get some feedback from the audience and the fans and see what they wanted to see out of the pairing. Because I don't even think me and Bobby knew, and I don't think a lot of the writers knew either, they were just testing the waters and but lucky for us, you know, it stuck and it was something that a lot of people you know enjoyed." From 5:14 to 6:09

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley's pairing would see them work together at WrestleMania 35 against Finn Balor, and although the match did not go their way, their pairing enabled them to feature on WWE's biggest show.

How did Lio Rush start working with Bobby Lashley

After making sporadic appearances as a cruiserweight star on 205 Live, The Man of the Hour was called to main roster in 2018.

During a conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Lio Rush revealed how he found out he was going to be paried with Bobby Lashley.

"Vince had pulled me into his office and said that I was going to be working with Bobby. And I didn’t know what it was going to be, and he kept saying like a hype man. I’m a WWE fan, so I never heard of a hype man. I was like ‘what is a hype man?’ He said ‘Paul will talk to you about it.’ We went into the weight room and he was saying that I was essentially going to be Bobby’s manager, but in a way of kind of like Jimmy Hart. I was going to be loud, and I was going to wear obnoxious suits and I was going to be that mouthpiece for Bobby. That was the most surreal day of my life." H/T Wrestlng Inc

Although their time as a duo lasted less than a year, Rush's association with a Superstar as big as Bobby Lashley helped him elevate his own stock in the wrestling business.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Angle Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Lio Rush pair with Bobby Lashley again? YES NO 3 votes so far