Bobby Lashley has a major doubt about Goldberg's WWE RAW return

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has responded to Goldberg's return on this week's RAW and is skeptical about the Hall of Famer appearing on the Red brand.

On the RAW after Money in the Bank, the former Universal Champion returned to WWE for the first time since his match with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021. He came to the ring after Bobby Lashley's match against the returning Keith Lee.

The WCW icon confronted Lashley and told him that he's next in line to face him. The All Mighty, though, did not accept the challenge as MVP escorted him out of the ring.

WWE has announced that Goldberg will once again return to RAW this week and address Bobby Lashley and MVP. The WWE Champion was unsure about it happening. Check out his tweet below:

Yeah we’ll see if he actually shows up… #WWERaw https://t.co/q4cxlrNp3C — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 2, 2021

Lashley has previously warned the WWE Hall of Famer on social media, stating that he doesn't belong in the same ring as him.

"You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back. No thanks, old man," said Lashley.

Goldberg's recent WWE appearances

Goldberg's last feud in WWE was against Drew McIntyre, resulting in a match between the two at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Scotsman made quick work of him, defeating him in under three minutes at the show to retain his WWE Championship. In 2020, the WWE legend faced The Fiend and defeated him to become the Universal Champion for the second time.

He quickly lost to Braun Strowman a month later at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg has a two-fight a-year deal in WWE and a match against Lashley will be the second of the year. His deal with the promotion expires in 2023.

