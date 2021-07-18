Bobby Lashley makes a bold prediction for WWE Money in the Bank tonight

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston tonight at Money in the Bank. This will be Kofi Kingston's first one-on-one match for the WWE Championship since his loss to Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Kingston hopes to replicate the success of his tag team partner Xavier Woods, who was able to pin Bobby Lashley earlier this week on WWE RAW. As a result, the closing segment of the episode saw Lashley bring out his more vicious side, showing he meant business.

Ahead of his match tonight against Kofi Kingston, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to make a bold claim and predict how his bout will go.

"If you think [Kofi Kingston] has a shot in hell at beating me tonight, you’re as delusional as he is. It’s gonna be quick and painless though Kof, don’t worry," Bobby Lashley said.

Following the events that transpired at the end of RAW this week, Bobby Lashley now has momentum on his side. He will be heading into the match tonight as the favorite to win.

Moreover, according to recent reports, Lashley is seemingly being primed for a WWE Hall of Famer who is set to return and challenge for the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley has successfully defended the WWE Championship four times

Bobby Lashley faced off against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship in March after he defeated The Miz in a lumberjack match on an episode of RAW. The following week, Lashley successfully defended the title against The Miz in a rematch.

Lashley's first real challenge came in the form of Drew McIntyre, who was looking to reclaim the WWE Championship. A match of such stature was befitting a stage as grand, and therefore the match was set for WrestleMania.

Contrary to what many had predicted heading into the match, Bobby Lashley defeated The Scottish Warrior after he passed out to The Hurt Lock. Lashley went on to successfully defend the title in a triple threat match at BackLash against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

Lashley's latest WWE title defense came at WWE Hell in a Cell when he once again faced off against McIntyre, but this time inside a Hell in a Cell. Lashley was able to win with a roll-up and get the better of The Scottish Warrior one more time.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will be able to reign supreme once again tonight or will Kofi Kingston be able to overcome the odds and become a two-time WWE Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

