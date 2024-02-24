Bobby Lashley makes a final request to fans ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

Bobby Lashley will be looking to make his way to the top of the mountain at the Elimination Chamber Perth. Moments before the show went live, the All Mighty took to social media to make a final request to the WWE Universe.

Bobby Lashley is currently a part of a dominant group along with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The three are also involved in a feud with the Karrion Kross-led stable named The Final Testament. After what happened on WWE SmackDown, fans may wonder whether Lashley is at a hundred percent at Elimination Chamber Perth.

The All Mighty will be looking to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career. His road to becoming the champion starts with beating five other superstars at Elimination Chamber Perth. Moments before he steps into the sinister structure, Bobby Lashley took to his X handle to send a message to the WWE Universe.

Who are the other Superstars Bobby Lashley will be going up against at Elimination Chamber Perth?

The two-time WWE Champion will have his hands full as he steps into the Elimination Chamber match against five of the top Superstars from WWE RAW and SmackDown. Lashley will have to beat Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul to get his chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The last time the former WWE Champion held gold was when he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship before dropping it within a month back to the Beast Incarnate at the Elimination Chamber PLE in 2022.

While the All Mighty beat Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber last year, he is yet to gain a pinfall victory at the PLE in WWE. The task at hand for Lashley is an uphill battle, but he has done these things before and will look to get back to the top.