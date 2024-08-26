Bobby Lashley makes major announcement following WWE exit

Bobby Lashley made a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. The veteran was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website earlier this month.

The All Mighty was supposed to compete in the King of the Ring Tournament earlier this year but was pulled due to injury. He still has not returned to action, and his time in the company has reportedly come to an end. Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Lashley took to Instagram to announce that he was moving to Texas.

"I’m officially a Texan l! 🇺🇸 Embracing the warm hospitality and cowboy vibes. Huge thanks to @rujoboots for my first pair—love these boots so much! Excited for this new adventure! 🤠," he wrote.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were a part of the popular Hurt Business faction in WWE, but it was disbanded in 2022.

Shelton Benjamin was released last year, and MVP has also been moved to the alumni section of the roster. The 50-year-old recently appeared in GCW and challenged Josh Barnett to a match at a future Bloodsport event.

Former WWE manager on Bobby Lashley's future in wrestling

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed Bobby Lashley's future in professional wrestling following his departure from WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted the veteran was getting older, but added that he is still in phenomenal shape. The legend claimed that he would have a difficult time figuring out what to do with Lashley if he were a booker.

"He is close to 50 years old, isn’t he? Sometimes you gotta have an exit strategy anyway. I mean, your body is only going to hold up for so long. He’s in great shape, I am not saying he’s not but still. Bobby Lashley has been around a long time. If I were a booker and Bobby Lashley came in, I would actually be stretching my imagination to think what to do with him. Tony Khan, he may bring him in but we know how AEW works. They bring in guys, you see them for a couple of weeks and then you may not see them for a couple of months. It’s hard to get people over like that." [From 51:09 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Lashley has accomplished a lot in his career but appears to still have plenty left in the tank. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran following his WWE exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.