Bobby Lashley makes surprising comments about his opponents before Elimination Chamber match

The Men's Elimination Chamber match scheduled for tonight will prove to be a huge task for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty will have to defend his title against top superstars, including former world champions Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins. Riddle and Austin Theory will join these men inside the Chamber in the bout for the biggest prize on RAW.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley discussed his opponents from Elimination Chamber. He credited each one of them for their unique strengths and is excited about his upcoming title defense. He was quoted as saying:

"I like what you said because that's one thing I'm excited about. Yes, Brock's in there, but the roster is amazing. Coming back, looking at the two rosters and the possibilities of people I can get in the ring with, that excites me, especially as a champion. Riddle has elevated himself since our last feud. He's got a little bit of knowledge from Randy [Orton], one of the greatest ever in this business. Randy's mentored him to another level."

Lashley hopes to compete in a good match tonight. He thinks that a good performance will give him the satisfaction of competing against the best if and when he hangs his boots.

"I'm excited about the Chamber. I've always been that way, whether it's wrestling or fighting. Give me the best and let me test myself because sooner or later, all of this will be over for me, and I'm going to retire my boots. I don't know, another 10, 15, 20, 30 years. I'm going to hang up my boots, and when I do, I'm going to say that I had the opportunity to get in the ring with the absolute best this business can offer," concluded Lashley.

High-stakes Women's Elimination Chamber match scheduled for the show

The other Elimination Chamber match scheduled for tonight will witness top RAW Superstars fighting it out for a huge title opportunity. The winner of the women's match will get a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

As confirmed, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. will compete in the high-stakes Elimination Chamber match later tonight.

Interestingly, the RAW Women's Championship will also be on the line at the premium live event. Becky Lynch will look to defend her gold against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Who will walk out with the title tonight?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Kaushik Das