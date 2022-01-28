"I’ll probably black out" - Bobby Lashley on what beating Brock Lesnar would mean for him

Bobby Lashley has revealed that he'll probably blackout if he defeats Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

This Saturday night, the two titans will clash for the WWE Championship in a much-anticipated bout. Only one will leave the arena with the prestigious title in their possession.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Bobby Lashley spoke about what it would mean for him to slay the beast.

He stated that he's not sure how he'll feel after the contest because he and Brock Lesnar will probably be blacked out.

“I could tell you all kinds of words, I could think of all kinds of analogies but I don’t think anything is going to be able to express how I feel or I don’t know how I’m gonna feel,” said Lashley. “I think I’ll probably black out right after I put him out. He’ll probably fall out. Make him tap, I’ll probably fall out too. You wouldn’t know who the champion was. Just throw the title down, somebody won it,” Lashley said.

Bobby Lashley says Brock Lesnar has no emotions

Lesnar is called The Beast Incarnate for a reason. He has made a living by beating up people in the ring and the octagon. That's why he's one of the most feared and dominant competitors in the world.

The Almighty spoke about meeting Brock Lesnar face-to-face in the ring on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. He said Lesnar didn't show any emotion at all.

“He had blank. It was like one of those people that don’t have remorse,” Lashley said. “You can always tell some kind of emotion out of everybody. When you look at somebody’s eyes and you see no emotion, none, none at all. I think that’s what fears a lot of people because they can’t understand who he is and when they do look at him, it’s just like a shocking overwhelming feeling," Lashley recalled.

Bobby Lashley has been preparing for this moment for a while now, and it's surreal that the match will happen.

Who do you think will win the Lashley vs. Lesnar match? Let us know in the comments below.

