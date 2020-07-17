WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley turned 44 on July 16. Wishes began pouring in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world, including a special message from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself. WWE's official Twitter handle posted a video compilation of Lashley's most dominant moments in and out of the squared circle, and wished him a happy birthday. Lashley responded to the tweet and thanked everyone for their wishes. He then added that just like last year, his only wish is for Brock Lesnar to face him in a WWE ring.

Check out the tweet below:

Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. Same as last year, my only wish is for @BrockLesnar to finally get in the ring with me. #BobbyVsBrock @WWE @WWEonFOX https://t.co/YEOFaxi7oz — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 17, 2020

Bobby Lashley has wanted to face Brock Lesnar for a long time

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley has wanted to take on Brock Lesnar for a while now. He has stated the same in countless interviews in the past, and makes it a point to bring up the topic every now and then.

Lesnar left WWE in 2004 after a two-year stint on the main roster. Bobby Lashley was nowhere on the scene at that point, and made his way to the main roster in 2005. By the time Lesnar came back in 2012, Lashley was long gone. The All-Mighty made his WWE return after WrestleMania 34, where Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns to retain his Universal title. For the past two years, the stars haven't aligned and we have yet to witness these two behemoths take on each other.