Bobby Lashley names four WWE superstars who will main event WrestleMania in the future

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley thinks Mustafa Ali, Elias, Ricochet and Sheamus could main event WrestleMania in the future.

The All Mighty defended his WWE Championship at this past weekend's WrestleMania 37 when he faced Drew McIntyre. Lashley vs. McIntyre was the first match on the card for this year's Show Of Shows.

In his most recent appearance on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Bobby Lashley talked about WWE's current roster and the depth that is there presently. The WWE Champion stated that there are many talented superstars who were not on the WrestleMania 37 card. However, he firmly believed that these superstars could go on to main event the Show Of Shows in the near future.

"We have guys that are sitting back that didn’t even get highlighted right now that could be in main event matches at WrestleMania, that will be in main event matches at WrestleMania for years to come. We have some guys that are sitting back there in the locker room that did not even get a match at WrestleMania that will — I guarantee you will be in a main event match at WrestleMania for years to come, and I can start listing off names: From the [Mustafa] Ali’s to the Ricochets to the Elias’ to Sheamus has a match with — I mean Sheamus — there’s so many different guys out there right now," said Bobby Lashley. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Of the four Superstars that Lashley has mentioned above, only Sheamus was on the WrestleMania 37 card and he faced Riddle for the United States Championship at the event. The Irish Superstar defeated Riddle to become the United States title for the third time.

Bobby Lashley after WrestleMania 37

@DMcIntyreWWE defeated Randy Orton and Barun Strowman. Which means at WrestleMania Backlash it will be the All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. pic.twitter.com/hGMCvI2kzO — Wrestling.2021 (@2021Wrestling) April 13, 2021

After successfully defending his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will once again face Drew McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in May.

The All Mighty kicked off this week's RAW with a dominant victory over Riddle. His upcoming match with McIntyre could probably be the final chapter in their heated rivalry.