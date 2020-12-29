Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax announce entry into respective Royal Rumble matches

On Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax officially announced their entry into their respective Royal Rumble matches.

Bobby Lashley became the second WWE Superstar after Daniel Bryan to confirm his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match, while Nia Jax was the first to put her name in the hat for the women's Rumble match.

Bobby Lashley announced his entry into the Royal Rumble before The Hurt Business' match against The New Day and Hardy Bros. If Lashley were to win the Rumble match, he would have an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania while holding the US Title.

However, there have been rumors about Lashley facing either Riddle or Jeff Hardy for the title. If WWE consider Lashley a serious contender for the Rumble, he would probably drop the US title between now and the PPV.

Nia Jax becomes first female Superstar to announce entry into women's Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley was not the only RAW Superstar to announce entry into the Rumble. In a backstage segment, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax became the first female Superstar to officially announce her entry into this year's women's Rumble match. Jax confirmed her entry before her match against Charlotte Flair, which she lost via disqualification after Shayna Bazler ran interference.

.@NiaJaxWWE's 2021 Resolutions:



1) End @MsCharlotteWWE's climb to the top.

2) Regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

3) Officially enter & win the Women's #RoyalRumble Match#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2ZemOFazog — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020

Speaking of Shayna Baszler, The Queen of Spades also indicated that she would be entering the Royal Rumble. However, there is still no official communication from WWE confirming this. Her partner, Nia Jax, however, has made it clear that she not only plans to win the women's Royal Rumble but also regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Bobby Lashley and Nia Jax are two of the most dominant forces in their respective divisions. How do you think they will fare in the upcoming Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.