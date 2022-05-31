Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP contract signing ends in a brawl on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, MVP defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification to pick the stipulation for The All Mighty's match against Omos at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The former United States Champion chose a 2-on-1 handicap match, inserting himself into the bout. It was announced that the three stars would sign a contract on RAW this week to make the match official.

During the segment, Lashley and MVP traded verbal insults at each other. MVP used to manage the former WWE Champion, and he played a major role in the latter's success. They were even part of The Hurt Business, a four-man group which also included Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

After WrestleMania 38, MVP turned on The All Mighty and allied himself with The Nigerian Giant. This led to another match between Omos and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, which the former won.

The contract signing for Hell in a Cell was the main event of RAW this week. During the segment, MVP claimed that he made Lashley the star he is, while the latter accused his former manager of using him.

After all three stars signed on the dotted line, a brawl ensued in the ring that also saw Cedric Alexander get involved. Bobby Lashley was outnumbered three to one, but he eliminated the ultimate threat by spearing Omos through a table to end the show.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Genci Papraniku