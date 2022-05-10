Steel cage match featuring Bobby Lashley announced for RAW next week

A steel cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos has been announced for next week on RAW.

The All Mighty and The Giant have been on a collision course since WrestleMania, where Lashley defeated the Nigerian. At WrestleMania Backlash, Omos ended the former WWE Champion's seven-month winning streak by pinning him, albeit with the help of a cheap shot from MVP.

This week on RAW, former member of The Hurt Business Cedric Alexander tried to get back on MVP's good side. Lashley then made his way out to the ring to seek vengeance on Omos and his manager.

The former WWE Champion attacked security outside the ring before slamming Alexander into the barricade. He then exchanged blows with Omos and threw him over the ropes. This left Lashley and MVP alone in the ring. Alexander attacked Lashley from behind, giving Omos' manager a chance to escape.

During the show, WWE announced that a steel cage match has been scheduled to take place next week.

Bobby Lashley sends a warning to Omos

Following the announcement of the match, The All Mighty took to Twitter to state that he was going to beat Omos and his manager would not be able to do anything about it.

"Now I get to kick your a** once and for all big man…And your lackey can watch it all happen and not do a damn thing. #AllMighty." tweeted Lashley.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

The feud between the two powerhouses does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. Lashley seems fired up and ready to beat Omos fair and square. It remains to be seen what will transpire between the two men when they face each other next week.

