WWE RAW star reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his return after 11 years

Bobby Lashley says he did not need to make amends with Vince McMahon after returning to WWE in 2018.

The current WWE Champion became a prominent figure on WWE television during his initial two-year run with the company between 2005 and 2007. The 45-year-old departed WWE in February 2008, just eight months after his on-screen feud with Vince McMahon ended.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Lashley dismissed suggestions that he needed to clear the air with the WWE Chairman. He also recalled how former WWE producer Arn Anderson said after a production meeting that McMahon “loved” him.

“I think he [Vince McMahon] understood,” Lashley said. “Arn came to me. He said, ‘We were just in a meeting. We had Vince talk to us about you for probably 30 minutes to an hour. Vince loves you. You need to just keep doing what you’re doing, just ramp it up and listen to him, and you’ll be fine.’”

In 2007, Bobby Lashley (w/Donald Trump) defeated Umaga (w/Vince McMahon) in a Hair vs. Hair Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. As a result of Lashley’s win, McMahon was forced to have his head shaved.

Bobby Lashley on Vince McMahon allowing him to turn heel

Vince McMahon won the ECW Championship from Bobby Lashley in 2007

Having returned to WWE in April 2018 as a babyface, Bobby Lashley aligned with Lio Rush and turned heel in October of the same year.

Lashley said he simply wanted to beat people up and challenge for major titles after returning to WWE. However, Vince McMahon had other ideas for his character.

“Vince was like this, he even told me, ‘I get it, you’re a tough guy, but it’s different now,’” Lashley said. “‘What are you talking about? Just let me go beat people up. Let me go fight for the title.’ That’s what I was thinking, but it was a different crowd. I think this day and age, me, the person that I am, is a heel, because I just work hard, I do this, I do that, I’m a tough guy and everything like that, whereas this day and age they [fans] want something different [from babyfaces].”

