"I just keep coming"- Bobby Lashley reflects on pinning current champion on WWE RAW 

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his victory on Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable, Otis, and Theory in a Gauntlet Match.

The match took place after the United States Champion declared earlier in the night that Lashley must win in a Gauntlet Match to get a title opportunity at Money in the Bank. The two men have been feuding over the last few weeks on RAW.

Speaking about his match on RAW Talk, Bobby Lashley detailed how he managed to overcome the odds on the red brand. The former WWE Champion added that he's a belt collector and has Theory's United States Title in his sights.

"The same thing that has kept me going in the business for 18 years is I can take the bumps and take the bruises. I take the injuries, I take everything and then I just keep coming. That's what brought me to the game. That's going to keep me in the game. That's going to help me win these titles that I'm going after. I'm a belt collector and the next one is the United States title I'm coming after," Lashley said. [0:16 - 0:32]

Bobby Lashley believes Theory has a bright future in WWE

The All Mighty also shared his thoughts on Theory ahead of facing him at Money in the Bank. Lashley stated that the rising star has a bright future ahead of him but needs someone to regulate him.

"I think he's [Theory] tough. I think the kid is really tough and I think he has a bright future. The only mistake he's making this early on in his career is coming after The All Mighty. That's just a bad career move. He needs somebody to kind of help regulate his career and help push him in the right direction because the direction Theory is going right now is after me, and that's a bad decision." [0:39 - 0:56]

Theory @_Theory1 ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY 😤 https://t.co/o6oX3aQUT1

The former WWE Champion became the first man to pin Theory after the latter's loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. The All Mighty will be looking to become a three-time United States Champion at the upcoming premium live event.

Please credit RAW Talk and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far