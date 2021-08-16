WWE star tells Brock Lesnar to "come back and have that big match"

Bobby Lashley believes now would be a good time for Brock Lesnar to return to WWE and face him in a first-time-ever match.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Lashley, who has held the WWE Championship since March 2021, often mentions in media interviews that he wants to face Lesnar one day.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, the 45-year-old reiterated that he is still keen to go one-on-one with Lesnar.

“Everybody talks about the Brock match from the day that I came in,” Lashley said. “I don’t know if Brock’s gonna come back, but based on some of the things that I’m doing right now, it would be a good opportunity for him to come back and have that big match.”

Why has Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar never happened?

Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in 2018 instead of Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar initially performed on WWE’s main roster between 2002 and 2004, while Bobby Lashley’s first WWE run took place between 2005 and 2008. Although both men later returned to WWE, they were only part of the same roster for two years between 2018 and 2020.

It looked as though the dream match could finally happen at WWE SummerSlam 2018 after Lashley defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules. However, Reigns won the number one contender’s rematch against Lashley on RAW, so he went on to face Lesnar instead.

