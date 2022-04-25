"One of the best to ever do it." - Bobby Lashley heaps praise on former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on a former world champion.

Tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW marks the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton's debut in WWE, and this was highlighted by the company in a Tweet. Using the hashtag "OrtonWeek", the company shared an image of the current RAW Tag Team Champion holding his title belt.

WWE's post about The Apex Preditor caught the attention of Bobby Lashley, who responded with words of praise. In his reply, The Almighty referred to Orton as one of the best to ever do it and mentioned that he'd learned a lot from Randy in his wrestling career:

"He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!" Lashley wrote.

Lashley is currently involved in an ongoing storyline with former Hurt Business ally MVP, who is now offering his managerial services to Omos. Meanwhile, Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle are set to face The Usos at WrestleMania: Backlash in a title unification match.

Bobby Lashley also had a message for Omos

Lashley has been feuding with Omos since ending the giant's winning streak at WrestleMania 38.

With MVP at his side, Omos is seeking revenge on The Almighty, but must first prove his strength as he takes on the former WWE Champion in an arm wrestling contest. The contest is scheduled for this week's RAW, and Lashley has made a bold declaration heading into the battle:

With MVP sure to be a factor in Omos' corner, one has to wonder if the former MMA fighter can defeat the giant in such a pure contest of strength.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's comments? Will he win the arm wrestling contest? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell