Bobby Lashley promises to give fellow WWE Superstar a championship match

Bobby Lashley is currently one of the most dominant and formidable wrestlers in WWE. His skills and power have earned him multiple shots at championship titles, and in a week's time, he will have another opportunity.

This week on RAW, Lashley defeated Bronson Reed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of the bout will challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship, should he emerge victorious. And, assuming he does become champion, he has already made a huge promise to a fellow WWE Superstar.

After the match, Branson was understandably upset and felt like he had disappointed his loved ones, who were anticipating his performance in Perth, Australia. However, Bobby Lashley took to X to try to pick Reed out of the dumps by promising him a championship opportunity once he became the World Heavyweight Champion.

Expand Tweet

A wholesome gesture from Lashley but a difficult promise to keep, to say the least. After all, in order to even give Reed a title chance, Lashley will, as he stated, have to win the Elimination Chamber and then beat Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals. A tall task, that even some of the greatest superstars in WWE history would struggle to complete.

That being said, one can never put it past Bobby Lashley to achieve the impossible. He is a former WWE Champion who has experience performing in high-pressure situations. The WWE Universe will be waiting eagerly to see if he lives up to this promise.

Bobby Lashley could be in for a rough ride at Elimination Chamber

On February 24, 2024, Bobby Lashley will enter the Elimination Chamber Match alongside five other competitors, all focused on achieving a victorious outcome. In this match, he will be encountering fresh rivals such as LA Knight and Logan Paul and revisiting past adversaries like Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

These four superstars are not easy targets. Much like Lashley, they are all predators who will be looking to tear each other to pieces once that deadly contraption locks them in. It will certainly be a match worth tuning in for as Lashley looks to capture his third major WWE title.

Expand Tweet

If Lashley can weather the storm, it is something the WWE Universe will only know for sure a week from now. But, regardless of who he faces, it's guaranteed that The Dominator will fight to the bitter end.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will win the Elimination Chamber match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.