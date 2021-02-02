Bobby Lashley proposes a dream match against top WWE champion at Survivor Series

Barely one night removed from WWE Royal Rumble 2021, fans have already started to pitch dream matches. These dream encounters stem from unique face-offs and brawls that took place during both Royal Rumble matches. Among these matches is Bobby Lashley vs. Big E. And it looks like the current US Champion himself is a fan of this idea.

With Bobby Lashley and Big E on different WWE shows, it doesn't seem likely that the two would get to square off right away. However, the CEO of the Hurt Business is willing to wait for the right opportunity. In fact, Lashley has suggested the perfect event for this big fight to go down — WWE Survivor Series.

Given that both Lashley and Big E are champions on their respective brands currently, a clash between the two in November isn't out of the window.

Bobby Lashley and Big E collide at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Bobby Lashley made a dominant entry into the men's WWE Royal Rumble match by scoring a couple of quick eliminations. The US Champion seemed totally unstoppable before he met the Powerhouse of Positivity, Big E.

The two would then fight for a bit before teaming up to eliminate the returning Hurricane.

Moreover, Big E was one of the Superstars who were involved in eliminating Lashley. And this reason alone could give the Destroyer a motive to pursue the IC Champion until the end of the year.

Bobby Lashley wants it, the fans want it, and the story writes itself — Lashley vs. Big E is a dream match waiting to happen.

It will be interesting to see whether both champions manage to hold on to their titles until WWE Survivor Series 2021.