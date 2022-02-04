"From a distance" - Bobby Lashley reacts after being called chicken sh*t by Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley has reacted to Brock Lesnar's "chicken sh*t" remark from this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW. In the aftermath of the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, Lesnar and Lashley once again came face-to-face with each other.

As seen on RAW, Lesnar was not pleased with Lashley winning the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. The Beast Incarnate even called Lashley a fake champion.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, WWE posted a clip of Lesnar calling Lashley "chicken sh*t" from this past week's RAW. In response, The All Mighty sent a message to the former champion, accusing him of talking trash from far away.

"Talk trash from a distance" - Bobby Lashley commented under WWE's post.

Check out WWE's Instagram post of the opening segment of this week's RAW, featuring Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley:

Here is a screengrab of Bobby Lashley's comment under the same post:

Lashley has sent a message to Lesnar in the aftermath of their segment on RAW

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live after interference from Roman Reigns. The reigning WWE Universal Champion has been feuding with Lesnar for a while and speared The Beast Incarnate midway through his title defense.

Shortly after, Paul Heyman handed the WWE Title to Reigns, indicating that he had officially betrayed Lesnar. The Head of The Table went on to hit Lesnar with the belt, allowing Lashley to secure a pinfall win.

However, later that same night, Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and on the following episode of RAW, the former WWE Champion earned himself yet another shot at the title.

Lesnar will now challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event. But Lesnar and Lashley will be joined by four other superstars inside the gruesome steel structure.

The Beast Incarnate has also confirmed that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at this year's WrestleMania 38.

