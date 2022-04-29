"Toughest guy in WWE" – Bobby Lashley reacts to incident at WWE live event

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to address an accident at a WWE house show in Newcastle-Upon-Tyme, UK.

Lashley is currently working on the RAW brand, recently turning face and losing his long-time manager MVP to his current rival, The Colossus Omos. Despite his red brand commitments and new babyface attitude, Lashley took on SmackDown star Drew McIntyre in front of the UK crowd. As the two behemoths battled, Lashley was whipped into the ropes, causing the top rope to detach, sending the former WWE Champion flying out of the ring.

The Almighty has now taken to social media to address the incident. In a tweet, Lashley made light of the incident, topping it off with laugh face emojis and calling himself the toughest man in WWE while wondering why anyone would doubt his claim:

Lashley wasn't hurt by the fall, though it caused many in the wrestling world to give their opinions on the accident.

Bobby Lashley will face MVP's new client at WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley will be in action at WWE's next Premium Live Event, WrestleMania Backlash, in a WrestleMania 38 rematch.

After handing Omos his first singles loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Lashley was betrayed by former Hurt Business teammate MVP, who aligned with the Nigerian-born giant. The pair then attacked Lashley, staking their claim for a rematch.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

WWE confirmed the match after an arm-wrestling contest between Lashley and Omos on the latest edition of RAW, which The Almighty won.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's accident? Do you think he's the toughest man in WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

