"Enough of this" - Bobby Lashley reacts to Riddle calling for a United States title shot

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is ready to defend his title against Riddle, even though he believes that the latter hasn't earned an opportunity.

On last week's RAW Legends Night, Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business and recently put up a tweet addressing the big win. You can see Riddle having some fun riding on an ATV, and he stated in his tweet that he's still celebrating his victory over Bobby Lashley. He added that he hopes Lashley gives him a title shot after what happened on RAW Legends Night.

Bobby Lashley noticed the tweet and decided to respond. Lashley tagged MVP and stated that he wants to beat Riddle up in some way. He further said that Riddle hadn't earned a title shot, but he'll still fight The King of Bros, as he wants to "dish out some HURT." Check out the exchange below:

Still celebrating my big victory over @fightbobby by getting some sweet air and I’m really hoping he does the bro thing and gives me a title shot #wweraw #ustitle #brottocross #stallion #RoyalRumble #freshpark pic.twitter.com/ExQBHVk7pn — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 10, 2021

Bobby Lashley responds to Riddle

Riddle could be about to win his first main roster title

Last week's outing between Riddle and Bobby Lashley proved that the former could put The Almighty down in the middle of the ring. Now that Lashley has agreed to give him a title shot, one wonders whether he is on his way to win his first singles belt in WWE.

Riddle is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion and has yet to win a singles title in the company. Lashley is furious beyond belief, so it wouldn't be an easy task for Riddle to defeat him this time around.