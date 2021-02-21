"I had to dive for cover" - Bobby Lashley recalls the event that forced him to quit amateur wrestling

Bobby Lashley recently recalled an event that forced him to decide his future as an amateur wrestler.

Lashley was a National Wrestling Champion coming out of college, winning the title in 1996, 1997, and 1998. However, an injury he suffered during a bank robbery forced him to make an important decision.

Lashley is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. The CEO of The Hurt Business is the current WWE United States Champion and has held the title for over 170 days. He will defend his title this Sunday against Riddle and Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber.

In an interview with Andreas Hale of Sporting News, Bobby Lashley recalled how he was injured in a bank. The United States Champion was present in the bank when it was robbed and had to dive for cover to avoid gunfire. Lashley split his knee, essentially ending his amateur wrestling career.

"I was in a bank that got robbed and I had to dive for cover to avoid the gunfire and split my knee. That injury forced me out of even trying out. And with the Olympics being every four years, do I put myself on the shelf for another four years? That was a pivotal decision for me. Did I want to put myself through all that? At some point, you have to start life. I was fortunate enough to not even have to make that decision because I got an offer that was way greater than anything else when the WWE called me."

Luckily for Bobby Lashley, WWE came calling and gave him a contract back in 2005. Since then, Lashley has progressed his career, practicing both professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

Bobby Lashley has had two separate stints in WWE

Bobby Lashley is one of the most successful athletes in the world. He transitioned from amateur wrestling, to professional wrestling, to mixed martial arts. However, it was as a professional wrestler for WWE where Lashley gained fame.

The current United States Champion worked with the company on two different occassions. His first stint was from 2005 to 2008. During this run, Lashley assisted Donald Trump in the infamous "Battle of the Billionaires" match.

April 1st 2007,WM23. Bobby Lashley beat Umaga in the Battle Of Billionaires Hair Vs Hair match @realDonaldTrump #WWE pic.twitter.com/cDXuFOrzdI — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) April 1, 2016

In terms of honors and accolades in WWE, Bobby Lashley has held the ECW, Intercontinental, and United States Championship. Perhaps he will have another attempt at the WWE Championship sometime soon.