Bobby Lashley reveals his initial reaction when WWE pitched Lana storyline

RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley opened up on his romantic angle with Lana, while talking with Sporting News.

Bobby Lashley and Lana were involved in a highly controversial angle on WWE RAW, back in 2019-20. The storyline saw Lana leaving her husband Miro for Bobby Lashley, with Miro doing everything in his power to exact revenge on Lashley.

Bobby Lashley feels that he didn't understand the magnitude of that storyline back then, but one thing that he was fully aware of was that he was doing something different. Lashley also heaped praise on Lana for being 100% committed to the angle. He added that he felt awkward doing the storyline, and didn't like the idea originally.

"I didn't understand the magnitude of it. But the one thing I did know was that I was doing something different. And you can say whatever you want about Lana but she was 100 percent committed and invested in that character. I felt awkward doing it. I'm always in fight mode but it was good to pull me out of that mode. But I needed to relax and just have fun with it. I loosened up because I knew we were trying to entertain people. I understood that, even though I didn't originally like the idea and ended up being cool with it. It's not comfortable for me but I understood the lesson I was being taught."

Bobby Lashley and Lana received major flak on social media for months on end

There were many fans in the WWE Universe who weren't happy with how Miro was portrayed in the storyline. Although the angle was bagging huge numbers on social media, both Bobby Lashley and Lana were getting slammed by fans for the same.

The angle finally ended abruptly on an episode of WWE RAW on the road to WrestleMania 36, with Lashley and Angel Garza picking up a win over Miro and Humberto Carrillo. Miro was never seen on WWE TV again, and was finally released by the company due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashley eventually got tired of Lana's antics and left her to focus on his career.