Bobby Lashley reveals how long he wants to hold the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley has revealed how long he wants to hold the WWE title, and The Almighty doesn't plan on dropping the gold anytime soon.

Bobby Lashley recently won his very first WWE title by completely dominating The Miz on an episode of RAW. The big win had been a long time in the making, and it was the culmination of a journey that took 17 years. Now that Bobby Lashley holds the WWE Championship, he has a target on his back because WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner.

During an appearance on "A Kinda Fun Sports Podcast," Lashley discussed the possibilities of having matches with WWE's best talents with the WWE title on the line. He mentioned the likes of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman as potential opponents. In the end, Bobby Lashley revealed that he would like to hold the WWE title for at least a whole year.

"There's so many different people that you can throw right in the mix at the Heavyweight title, but right now, give me at least one solid year."

Will, @DMcIntyreWWE challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship at Wrestlemania!? pic.twitter.com/vpA79w9dje — WWE_FAN_ACCOUNT (@Annie11256607) March 7, 2021

Everyone on RAW wants to be the WWE Champion, and the proximity of WrestleMania only heightens this drive. Needless to say, Lashley will have to fend off various Superstars on the road to WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley dominating WWE's best talents for a year would be a treat for his fans

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in WWE

With the WWE Championship around his waist, Bobby Lashley is expected to enter WrestleMania 37 as the defending champion. Unfortunately for The Almighty, it's rare to see a lengthy reign with the title nowadays.

Still, WWE has done a fine job of letting its top Superstars hold the prestigious belt for long periods of time over the past two years. Brock Lesnar held the belt for months on end before he dropped it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath himself held the belt for several months, too.

We’ll celebrate the All Mighty Era tomorrow now that @mikethemiz is out of the picture.



As for the #WWERaw Tag Titles, I know @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander got it on 🔒. #THB @WWE pic.twitter.com/igfsdbsHxh — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 14, 2021

It won't be easy for any Superstar to take the belt off Bobby Lashley. His fans can only hope that WWE will give him a lengthy reign that will extend beyond WrestleMania.

