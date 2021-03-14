Bobby Lashley reveals what might happen if he faces Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match 

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had some interesting scenarios to share regarding a blockbuster Triple Threat outing between himself, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

Although a match-up is yet to be announced, Bobby Lashley is more than likely going to defend the prestigious belt at WrestleMania 37. In his latest interview on the Kinda Fun Sports podcast, The All Mighty opened up on the possibility of him taking on Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in the near future:

"What you said with me, Brock, and Drew. Let's think of a couple of different scenarios. Do I get Brock in the lock? Or does Brock hit Drew with the F5, as he stands up, I spear Brock. Drew hits me with a Claymore, turns right around to an F5, Brock walks away with it. Do I get Drew in the lock, and Brock hits us both with the F5?"

Bobby Lashley seems pretty excited by the prospect of facing Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar simultaneously

Bobby Lashley is having the time of his life as WWE Champion. It has been a long journey for him towards achieving said goal, and he is enjoying every moment of it. Bobby Lashley has wanted to face Brock Lesnar for a very long time now. He has called out Lesnar on social media and discussed a possible match with 'The Beast' at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

As for Drew McIntyre, he has a bone to pick with Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who cost McIntyre the WWE title at Elimination Chamber. The Scottish Psychopath had just survived a gruelling Elimination Chamber match when Bobby Lashley came out and ruthlessly attacked him. Moments later, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated McIntyre for the WWE title.

If WWE somehow manages to put these three behemoths in the ring at the same time, it could make for one of the biggest matches in the company's history. What are your thoughts on a possible Triple Threat match between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar?