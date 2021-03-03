"Don't listen to him, you should be the champion" - Bobby Lashley reveals WWE star that pushed him backstage

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has spoken about the influence that MVP has had on his career over the last year or so. The Almighty said that MVP has motivated him and has been by his side in his pursuit of becoming world champion.

Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion this week on RAW, winning his first world title in WWE. Lashley defeated The Miz in quick time after putting The A-Lister in the Hurt Lock, to win the title.

In an interview with FOX Sports following his title win, Bobby Lashley opened up about MVP and how he has helped him backstage in WWE.

"It was good to have somebody that's right by your side. Because I always say there's that little voice in your head that's saying, 'Go, go, go' … but there's also that little voice in your head that says, 'You can't do it.' We all have it. MVP's voice was louder than that voice. MVP was like, 'Don't listen to him. You should be the champion! If you don't believe that you should be the champion, then I can go somewhere else and find somebody else, but I'm telling you it is your time!' He's been just harping on me."

Lashley said that he has a strong friendship with MVP, as well as Shelton Benjamin, and the two give him honest feedback backstage after matches.

Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley joined forces with MVP last year to form The Hurt Business, just a few months after the latter returned to WWE at Royal Rumble.

MVP, who is the manager of the group, recruited Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and the group has found success over the last year.

Lashley won the US title, while Alexander and Benjamin won the RAW tag team titles, before The Almighty grabbed the WWE Championship.