Bobby Lashley reveals offer he received outside WWE; still hoping for Brock Lesnar match

Bobby Lashley made it no secret that the main motive behind his 2018 return to WWE was to face Brock Lesnar. While it looked like WWE may have been going in that direction, things didn't pan out as he had hoped.

There were even rumors of WWE potentially doing a Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at SummerSlam, but WWE reportedly opted not to utilize Brock Lesnar due to the empty arena venues.

Bobby Lashley, has, however, had a largely enjoyable 2020 ever since he aligned with MVP and formed The Hurt Business. We've seen Bobby Lashley inside a cage before when fighting for Bellator and we've had a glimpse of a 'worked-shoot' style in the recently-introduced RAW Underground.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bobby Lashley revealed that he's "fighting until he can't fight anymore":

“I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore. I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE. When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing.”

Bobby Lashley is still waiting for the Brock Lesnar match, joking that it will happen when they're both 60 years old:

“Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him.”

Will we ever get to witness Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

As long as Bobby Lashley can maintain the momentum he has with The Hurt Business, it should be realistic to see him face Brock Lesnar at some point. Since Brock Lesnar doesn't look like he's going to return in 2020, a realistic target would be 2021.

With that said, WWE owes it to Bobby Lashley to give him the Brock Lesnar match. He's had to go through various bad phases of booking just to get there and it's taken MVP to help revive his momentum.