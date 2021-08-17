Bobby Lashley reveals how he really feels about facing Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend his title against Goldberg at SummerSlam. The Almighty has shared his honest thoughts on facing the WWE Hall of Famer on Saturday night.

During an episode of Monday Night RAW last month, Goldberg made an unexpected return to the company by confronting Lashey following his bout against Keith Lee. While the WWE Champion initially rejected The Icon's challenge for the title, the match was later made official for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bobby Lashley stated that having a match with Goldberg is something that was needed in his career due to the latter's immense star power. He also revealed that he's still looking forward to the dream match with Brock Lesnar.

"You feel the excitement when Goldberg walks to the ring," said Lashley. "I was there. After I beat Keith Lee on Raw, Goldberg’s music came on and the whole place erupted. There is no question about his star power. It was something that was needed in my career to have this kind of match. When Goldberg comes, he looks toward those big matches. I don’t know what is going on with Brock, but we have several different pay-per-views throughout the year. SummerSlam is not the biggest one. It is one of the biggest ones. There are still options to maybe see some of these big matches everyone wants."

Bobby Lashley plans to dominate Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley has been on a dominant path as WWE Champion, and he plans to continue his dominance by defeating Goldberg at SummerSlam.

When asked what he's expecting going into the match at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Bobby Lashley stated:

"I have a lot of respect for Goldberg for what he has done in his career," said Lashley. "It really doesn’t matter if Goldberg is in shape or ready or can do a longer match. That is irrelevant. It was like the last pay-per-view I was in. It didn’t matter if Kofi was in shape or ready to have a long match. It was just me beating him up for however long I wanted to beat him up. It’s the same thing here. He can take a break and relax because the outcome will be the same. Me kicking his ass for as long I want to kick his ass. If it’s 10, 15, 20, 30 minutes, I can throw him around for as long as I need to do it."

Goldberg has had a very decorated career in the wrestling business, but he has never held the coveted WWE Championship. If he defeats Bobby Lashley this Saturday night, he'll get to add another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.

