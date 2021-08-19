Bobby Lashley reveals the only reason Brock Lesnar could return to WWE

Bobby Lashley has boldly claimed the only thing that could bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE is the title. He added the Beast Incarnate will not come back to face anyone specifically, and wishes they could face off at WrestleMania.

Facing Brock Lesnar has been on Bobby Lashley's wishlist for some time. However, he has not got his wish fulfilled so far and rumors suggested they could be involved in a match at WWE SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley was on Battleground Podcast this week and he was quizzed on the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar. He confirmed the desire to face the Beast Incarnate at WWE WrestleMania but added the former champion would only return if it was a title match.

"Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it's either me or Roman. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners," Bobby Lashley said. [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

Goldberg is a fan of his WWE SummerSlam opponent Bobby Lashley

Goldberg has openly admitted he is a big fan of Bobby Lashley, but only outside the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the WWE Champion's physique and claimed he was a threat to any opponent in the ring.

“As a person, I'm extremely proud of [Lashley]," Goldberg said. "As an opponent, let's just say I'm going to be karma because the way he's gone about his business—his character—I'm not a big fan of. As a human being, I am a great Bobby Lashley fan. There's no doubt about it. I always have been. Big monster, athletic guy that poses a huge threat to anybody and everybody that gets in the ring with him? Hey, I want to get in the ring with that guy,” Goldberg told Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews.

Goldberg faces Bobby Lashley this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer is looking to win the title once again, while The Almighty is keen on continuing his domination.

