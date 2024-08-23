Bobby Lashley reveals a strange thing he wants to do after leaving WWE; addresses wrestling future

Bobby Lashley has a lot of things he wants to do now that he's no longer contracted to WWE. He joked that he wants to do something peculiar and also addressed his wrestling future.

The All Mighty is currently a free agent, as his deal expired recently. He led a babyface group known as The Pride during his latest run on SmackDown, which included Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. He was also the leader of The Hurt Business, which he founded with MVP. The faction's entire operation took place during the Pandemic Era.

During a recent appearance on The Bo and Them Show, Bobby Lashley said he wants to dip his toes into a lot of things after his WWE departure. He mentioned acting, boxing, MMA, and even responded to possibly doing ballet.

Trending

"I'm doing it all, because I look at it this way: first of all, YOLO, you only live once. But I have a lot of gas left in the tank. I'm in great shape, I feel good. I'm motivated, I'm rested. Wrestling? Yes. Boxing? Yes. MMA? Yes. Acting? Yes. Everything yes. Ballet dancing (laughs) depends on what they pay. But I have a lot of different things going on right now. My non-profit working with kids like we talked about, I love doing that... Wrestling, I still want to wrestle, I love wrestling," said Lashley. [34:30-35:16]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

When was Bobby Lashley's last match in WWE?

The All Mighty captured the United States, Intercontinental, and WWE Championship during his second run in WWE. He beat Brock Lesnar in their first singles match at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley's last televised match was on the April 12, episode of SmackDown.

He faced LA Knight and Santos Escobar in a Triple Threat #1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The bout was won by LA Knight. Bobby Lashley wrestled Escobar at a house show on May 5, in France. That was the last time he competed inside a WWE ring. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit The Bo and Them Show and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback