Bobby Lashley reveals important advice The Undertaker gave him in WWE

Bobby Lashley has opened up about the advice that The Undertaker gave him during his first stint in WWE.

During a recent interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, Lashley revealed that The Phenom told him to move away from his amateur wrestling style by standing up more in the ring to make him seem bigger to the audience.

"As I started moving into it a little bit more and trying different kind of characters, some of the things I did in amateur (wrestling) kind of made me smaller. And 'Taker told me once, when we were doing house shows, I instantly wanted to get in that wrestling role. And 'Taker was like, 'Stand up. Look at the ring and look at you. When you go down like that, it makes you look small. You stand up, you have the ring plus you're big, you're impressive, they're looking at you like, "Wow!"' I tried to move more into the professional wrestling style, especially after my first run (with WWE)," said Lashley.

The WWE Champion stated he wanted to have a more pro wrestling style in the ring, rather than an amateur style of wrestling after his exit from WWE by working in the indie circuit.

Bobby Lashley's career after his exit from WWE

Bobby Lashley was released by WWE in 2008, which ended his three-year run with the company.

He wrestled in Mexico's AAA promotion, as well as TNA, while also beginning his MMA career. Lashley returned to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2014, and by the time he left the promotion in 2018, he had four TNA/IMPACT World titles to his name - the second-most in the promotion's history behind Kurt Angle.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018 and went on to win his first world title earlier this year.

