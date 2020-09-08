Bobby Lashley reveals WWE Superstars badmouthing him to Vince McMahon

Bobby Lashley is possibly on his best run in Vince McMahon's WWE. At WWE Payback, last Sunday, Bobby Lashley beat Apollo Crews to win the United States Championship for the second time in his career. Currently, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and Bobby Lashley form the Hurt Business and make it a point beat up Superstars that get in their way.

Bobby Lashley talks about his equation with Vince McMahon

Bobby Lashley was on in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently. While in conversation with SI, the current United States Champion spoke about his run in WWE and that his ultimate goal is to hold the prestigious WWE Championship.

Also, during the interview, Bobby Lashley spoke about his rapport with Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman perceives the All Mighty.

"I’m not a guy that is going to politic or badmouth someone in this company. I don’t do it. Ever. I’ve had people I was wrestling go to Vince and say, ‘I think it would be a good idea if I beat Bobby.’ And it was completely ignorant for someone to ever say that if you saw the two of us. I’ve always done what the company thought was best, but I’ve also always known what I was capable of doing. I know that I’m valuable and I know what I can accomplish.”

Bobby Lashley and Vince McMahon had a healthy relationship back in the former's first run in the company as well. How could one forget the reason why Vince McMahon was shaved bald at WrestleMania. In a match that was deemed the Battle Of The Millionaires, Donald Trump chose Bobby Lashley as his fighter, and Vince McMahon chose Umaga. After Lashley beat Umaga, both Trump and Lashley got hold of McMahon and shaved the hair off his head.

Since aligning with MVP, Bobby Lashley has been in the limelight on WWE RAW. Before winning the United States Championship, Lashley challenged for the WWE Championship back at WWE Backlash. Even though Lashley was unsuccessful in his effort, the WWE Universe realised how dominating a competitor Lashley is.