Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, and several other superstars react as current WWE star gives birth to baby boy

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Carmella on TV since she was pulled out of her WrestleMania showcase match in April. The former SmackDown Women's Champion later revealed that this was because she was expecting a baby boy. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to announce that he had arrived.

Carmella shared an image of herself and her husband, Corey Graves, holding their little boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. The WWE star also revealed that she had been in labor for 60 hours before welcoming her son, who weighed 8lbs.

Many WWE Superstars had been waiting for this day along with Carmella and sent their best wishes to the couple following their son's safe arrival. You can view some of the reactions below:

The likes of Big E, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Edge, and Shinsuke Nakamura commented on the star's post. Alexa Bliss, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, Piper Niven, R-Truth, Mandy Rose, Cassie Lee, Maria Kanellis, and many more current and former WWE Superstars have also sent in their congratulations.

WWE Superstar Carmella and Corey Graves have welcomed their first baby together

Carmella has been very open about her struggles to have a child in the past. After suffering an ectopic pregnancy last year, the star ensured that she enjoyed every minute of her latest pregnancy, sharing numerous images of her body as it changed over the past nine months.

The Princess of Staten Island is already a stepmother to Corey Graves' daughters following their marriage. But the couple pushed for a child of their own together. This year, despite being booked for a spot at WrestleMania, Carmella stepped away from the ring to welcome her first child.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has expressed her desire to return to the ring in the future but has made it clear that she isn't in a rush.

